Boy killed in Modiin Illit bus accident laid to rest

'Everything Avi did was done with a reverence for God.' 10-year-old Avraham Besser laid to rest after being hit and killed by bus.

The 10-year-old boy killed in a bus accident in the predominantly haredi city of Modiin Illit was laid to rest Sunday night at Har HaMenuchot cemetery in Jerusalem.

The boy, Avraham Chaim Besser, was killed Sunday after he was hit by a bus in Hafetz Haim Street in Modiin Illit's Kiryat Sefer neighborhood.

According to a police investigation into the accident, Besser was hit by the bus after he slipped in the street.

Avraham's father eulogized him: "Avi was our diamond for 10 years. Everything he did was done with a reverence for God. When we hung up a mezuzah on the balcony door, he said to us 'mom, put the mezuzah a bit lower so that I can give it a kiss too'. Avi told me a few times that I need to order him Tefilin for his Bar-Mitzvah. He was a 10-year-old boy and that's what he was thinking about, Mitzvot. We are accepting this divine decree with love ".

The traffic police arrived at the scene conducted an investigation of the accident, arrested the bus driver for questioning.

“The victim was a boy, a pedestrian, who was hit by a bus,” said United Hatzalah paramedics Motti Miller and Yohanan Brand. “When we got to the scene, the boy was suffering from multi-system failure and had no vital signs.”

“Unfortunately, we declared him dead at the scene of the incident, because of the serious kind of injuries he suffered.”

May we honor the memory of the late Avraham Chaim Besser Z"L.