Jerusalem shooting leaves one wounded, gunman escapes on motorcycle

35-year-old man wounded in shooting in Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem. Gunman escapes on motorcycle.

One person was wounded in a shooting in northern Jerusalem Monday morning.

The incident occurred at 7:20 a.m. on Felix Frankfurter Street in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem, when a gunman opened fire on a resident of the neighborhood.

The 35-year-old man was moderately wounded in the shooting.

The gunman fled the scene of the attack on a motorcycle.

Emergency teams were called to the scene and treated the victim before evacuating him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the capital.

The victim was in moderate, stable condition and conscious when he was evacuated to the hospital.

Police units were dispatched to the scene of the shooting, and launched a manhunt for the gunman.

An initial investigation into the shooting suggests it is criminal in nature.

“Police forces were called a short time ago to the Ramot neighborhood in Jerusalem following reports of a shooting against a resident by a suspect who fled on a motorcycle,” police said in a statement.

“Police forces launched a manhunt for the suspect, while simultaneously opening an investigation. The wounded man was evacuated by MDA in moderate condition to the hospital. According to the preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the background of the incident is criminal.”