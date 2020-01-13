Teen wounded in Nahariya shooting dies

17-year-old wounded in shooting in northern Israel dies, 28-year-old man remains in serious condition.

A seventeen-year-old boy wounded in a shooting in northern Israel on Sunday succumbed to his wounds and died.

Two people were wounded in the shooting in Nahariya on Sunday; a 17-year-old resident of Nahariya and a 28-year-old man from Acre (Akko).

Both were seriously wounded in the shooting.

Later Sunday night the 17-year-old victim succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead.

Police launched a manhunt for the shooter, and have opened an investigation into the incident.

When I got there, I saw the two wounded lying on the ground, conscious, after they had suffered gunshot wounds,” said MDA paramedic Dor Vaknin.

“We performed medical treatment, including bandaging the wounds and stopping the bleeding, and they were evacuated in serious condition to the hospital.”

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Menachem Goldberg was one of the first responders at the scene and relayed; "When I arrived at the scene I found two men who were suffering from gunshot wounds. I, together with other EMS personnel treated them at the scene for their injuries before they were transported to the Galilee Medical Center for further treatment."