Trump: I couldn't care less if Iran negotiates

Trump plays down notion of negotiations with Iran after his National Security Adviser suggests Iran will have no choice but to talk.

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he does not care if Iran agrees to negotiate with the United States.

The comments came after his National Security Adviser, Robert O’Brien, suggested Iran would have no choice but to agree to talks.

O’Brien, an interview with Fox News, said the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure campaign” was working, adding, “Iran is being choked off, and Iran is going to have no other choice but to come to the table.”

In a Twitter post later on Sunday, Trump cited O’Brien’s interview and replied, “Actually, I couldn’t care less if they negotiate. Will be totally up to them but, no nuclear weapons and ‘don’t kill your protesters.’”

Iranians took to the streets of Tehran on Saturday to demand Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei step down after the military shot down the civilian Ukrainian plane.

The protests continued on Sunday as the protesters were seen avoiding giant Israeli and American flags on the ground during their demonstration, so as to not trample them.

On Saturday night, Trump published two tweets, in English and Farsi, in which he expressed support for the Iranian people amid the protests.

“To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage,” read one tweet.

“The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching,” the second said.

On Sunday, the president called on Tehran not to use deadly force against anti-government demonstrators.

“To the leaders of Iran - DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS,” Trump tweeted. “Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!”