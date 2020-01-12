Four wounded in rocket attack on Iraqi air base

Four members of Iraq’s military wounded in rocket attack targeting Baghdad air base where American trainers are present.

Four members of Iraq’s military were wounded on Sunday in a rocket attack targeting an air base just north of Baghdad where American trainers are present, Iraqi security officials said, according to The Associated Press.

At least six rockets were fired toward the base, in an attack which comes days after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that house US forces, causing no casualties.

Sunday’s attack wounded an Iraqi air force officer and three enlisted men, Iraqi security officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, noted AP.

The rockets struck Balad air base, which hosts American trainers, advisers and a company that provides maintenance services for F-16 aircraft. Some rockets fell on a restaurant inside the airbase, the officials said.

The base is located some 50 miles (80 kilometers) miles north of Baghdad.

A statement from the Iraqi army’s official media office confirmed the attack but said eight rockets hit the base, and that two officers had been wounded. The difference in accounts could not immediately be reconciled.

Last Wednesday, a day after the Iranian attack, two Katyusha rockets fell inside Baghdad's Green Zone, which houses the US Embassy in Iraq. There were no reports of casualties.

That was the second time in four days that the high-security enclave in the Iraqi capital has come under fire. The Saturday before, two mortar rounds hit the Green Zone.