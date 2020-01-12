Netanyahu: Motti was a great hero, he will be in our hearts forever

Prime Minister and three senior government ministers pay condolence call to family of man who drowned while trying to save family from flood

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu paid a condolence call Sunday afternoon to the family of Motti Ben-Shabbat, who was killed last week while participating in rescue efforts from the flooding in Nahariya. Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, Construction, and Housing Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton accompanied the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Netanyahu heard from Motti’s parents about their son’s special personality and his efforts to assist in the rescue of a family from the flooding in Nahariya. The Prime Minister told the family, “Motti was a great hero. He will always be in our hearts, until the last day.”

Ben-Shabbat was laid to rest Thursday, a day after he drowned while trying to save family whose car had been caught in a flash flood.