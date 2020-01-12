Anti-regime protests continue in Iran over downing of jetliner

Extra security forces deployed to Tehran as backlash against regime continues after Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian passenger plane.

Protesters took to the streets in Tehran Sunday, continuing anti-government demonstrations launched Saturday after the Iranian government admitted its military had shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane just minutes after it took off from Tehran.

According to a report by Reuters, protesters continued to pressure the regime Sunday, with dozens gathering outside of a Tehran university to denounce the government.

“They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right here,” protesters chanted, while other similar protesters were held in cities across Iran Sunday.

Residents of the Iranian capital city said that police were out in force Sunday, looking to prevent the latest protest movement from expanding.

The protests began Saturday after Iran admitted it was responsible for the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines passenger plane just minutes after it had taken off from an airport in Tehran, killing all 176 people onboard.

Iran had initially denied claims it was responsible for the missile launch which downed the aircraft.

After the admission over the weekend, vigils were held in Tehran, along with protests across the country, with some calling for Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to step down.

The protests over Iran’s downing of the airliner are just the latest in a series of anti-government demonstrations, which began last November to protest fuel price hikes.