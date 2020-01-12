Watch: Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system completes latest interception tests

The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), a branch of the Defense Ministry's Directorate of Defense Research and Development has successfully completed a series of interception tests of the Iron Dome weapon system.

The campaign was led by defense company, RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems, and conducted in a testing field in the southern region of Israel. The test was conducted ten years after the first test series of the Iron Dome, which was completed on January 6th, 2010.

The tests demonstrated the capabilities of an advanced version of the Iron Dome system in a variety of scenarios that simulated the future threats that the system may confront.

The Iron Dome is a weapon system with a very high success rate, proving its operational efficacy on a daily basis and securing the citizens of the State of Israel. To date, the system has performed over 2400 successful operational interceptions.

“The successful test series that we have completed took place exactly ten years after the first interception test of the Iron Dome system," said IMDO chief Moshe Patael.

"Throughout the last decade, we have conducted tens of interceptions as part of a framework of tests and more than 2000 operational interceptions. The system tested most recently is an upgraded and improved version of the Iron Dome. When we deliver it to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Air Force (IAF) will be equipped to confront evolving threats in the region.”

RAFAEL Executive Vice President and Head of RAFAEL'S Air and Missile Defense Division, Pini Yungman said following the tests: “We have completed a series of tests with a success rate of 100%. The system intercepted all threats, which were simulated in an area secured for the purposes of the experiment. Following the test series, we can confidently say that the State of Israel is highly defended.”





