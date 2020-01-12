Iran's 'Black January'

Shimrit Meir, a commentator on Arab affairs, spoke with Erel Segal and Roi Eden on the status of the Iranian regime in the wake of events that have taken place over the past few weeks. "The regime is experiencing one of its most dramatic moments in the last 40 years," Meir said in an interview with 103 FM.

"Trump took a bold step when he liquidated Soleimani and got away with it in the best possible way. The question is whether or not he will decide to stop here. You never know with Trump." Meir continued with her praise of Trump, saying that, "Until now, Trump's policy towards Iran has been phenomenal. He is in the midst of an election year and the Iranians hope that America will choose a Democrat as president."

Soleimani was killed on January 3 after he disembarked from a flight at Baghdad International Airport. The vehicle in which he was riding was struck by drone missiles and engulfed in flames. Nine other pro-Iranian paramilitary figures, riding with him and in an accompanying vehicle, were also killed in the strike, which had been ordered by President Trump.