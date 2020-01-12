WZO Vice Chairman applauds NY '100 cameras' plan to protect Jews

'While the new cameras are an important step, they are from from providing the sense of security.'

World Likud Chairman and World Zionist Organization Vice Chairman Ya'akov Hagoel stated that he "applauds the New York City Council's decision to install 100 security cameras in Brooklyn."

Hagoel continued: "Despite taking the important step, the situation is far from good. While cameras may provide a deterrent, they are far from providing the sense of security. The fight against the growing anti-Semitism phenomenon in the United States should begin with education, explaining the severity of the penalties, and bringing offenders to justice".

"Anti-Semitism begins with incitement on the internet, in the public discourse, in distortion of facts", Hagoel explained, "It permeates prayer houses and anti-Semitic texts by clergy. It finds a convenient place for politicians and student organizations on campus. I strongly urge punishment and to put the fight against anti-Semitism in the United States on the public agenda."

Stefani Reynolds Yaakov Hagoel

Cameras will be installed in Boro Park, Crown Heights, and Williamsburg, where there has been an uptick in the number of anti-Semitic attack, the New York City municipality said.

The cameras are part of a three-pronged approach aiming to reduce the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the city, and follow an increase in police presence in the same neighborhoods.