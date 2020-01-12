Another protest outside Tel Aviv Mayor's home

About 200 people arrived on Saturday night for a fifth demonstration outside the home of Tel Aviv-Jaffa Mayor Ron Huldai, to protest the public transportation routes being run by the city on Shabbat.

Protest organizers said that the protesters arrived despite the cold in order to call on the mayor to stop the move.

Among the protesters was also Rabbi Daniel Shereshevsky, the rabbi of the Shomron town of Rehelim, who spoke about the value of the Sabbath and, turning to Huldai, said, "We want to wish Mr. Huldai that he too connect with the Sabbath as all the people of Israel connect to the Sabbath and that he connect with the Creator of the Universe.”

Rabbi Moshe Jungstein, head of the Degel Yerushalayim Yeshiva, spoke as well and said, "Huldai, wake up: The Sabbath belongs to all of Israel, it is not only yours. Maintain these values so that you really have the right to be a link to the glorious history of the Jewish people."

The weekly demonstration resumed on Saturday night after not having taken place last week due to the police's refusal to approve it.

Yaakov Ben Hamo, one of the organizers of the protest said, "We are pleased to see that the police again approved the weekly protest demonstration outside Huldai's house, despite the attempt to shut our mouths by some parties...We have arrived here this week as well, and will continue to come and work to protest and call on Huldai to stop this anti-democratic move."

The project in question is an initiative that connects cities on Shabbat on several routes operating at different frequencies. The cities participating are Tel Aviv, Givatayim, Kiryat Ono and Ramat Hasharon.

A recent report said that additional cities are expected to join the public transportation on Shabbat project in the near future, including Hod Hasharon, Herzliya, Rishon Lezion, Bat Yam and Kfar Saba.