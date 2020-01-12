Trump offers condolences following death of Omani sultan

US President praises efforts of Sultan Qaboos bin Said "to engage in dialogue and achieve peace in the region".

US President Donald Trump on Saturday commented on the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who passed away on Friday at the age of 79.

“Melania and I were very saddened to learn of the passing of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said. We offer our deepest condolences to the people of Oman,” Trump said in a statement.

“As the longest-serving leader in the Middle East, Sultan Qaboos brought peace and prosperity to his country and was a friend to all. His unprecedented efforts to engage in dialogue and achieve peace in the region showed us the importance of listening to all viewpoints. Sultan Qaboos was a true partner and friend to the United States, working with nine different American presidents.”

“We will honor his memory by continuing to strengthen the partnership between the United States and Oman. Sultan Qaboos will truly be missed. Let us take comfort in knowing that his powerful legacy will live on,” added Trump.

Oman was the first Gulf state to receive Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, in October of 2018. During that visit, Netanyahu and his wife Sara met with the sultan.

Later, Transportation and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz also visited Oman, where he presented a plan for the construction of a railway between Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.

Oman has in the past reportedly offered to play a role in mediating talks between Israel and the PA.

Netanyahu on Saturday commented on the death of the sultan, saying, "I send condolences to the people of Oman, and share in the deep sorrow, on the passing of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said. About a year ago he invited my wife and I for an important and very moving visit during which he offered his assistance in advancing peace and stability in the region. He was an outstanding leader who worked tirelessly to advance peace and stability in our region. Under his leadership, Oman became a significant and advanced country.”

“I congratulate the new sultan, Haitham bin Tariq, on his appointment and his remarks that Oman's foreign policy and its work for peace in the region would continue."