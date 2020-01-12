From an article on Arutz Sheva to a visit in Samaria

How did an article on Arutz Sheva lead to a two-year relationship that culminated in a visit by singer Achinoam Nini in Samaria?

Over the weekend, there was extensive coverage of leftist singer Achinoam Nini's visit to Samaria. This visit was made possible following two years of contacts between Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council and Nini, which began after she asked to visit Samaria.

Channel 12 News revealed on Saturday that the connection between Dagan and Nini was formed following an article that was published on Arutz Sheva.

"On a Saturday night over two years ago," Dagan said, "I was reading an article on Arutz Sheva. They quoted Achinoam and wrote that she would be happy to hold a dialogue. Come to get to know [Samaria] and talk. The truth is that at first I said ‘What? Achinoam Nini wants to talk?’ There is the stigma after all, but I called and we had a very interesting conversation. Then I visited her at her home.”

Two months later, Nini visited Samaria, met with locals and toured the industrial zone in Barkan. This past week, Nini visited Samaria again and had a conversation with an audience alongside the head of the Shomron Regional Council. At the end of the event, she went on stage and sang the song “Life is Beautiful” together with the Alei Zahav Leshem children’s choir

"At the end of the day we are all brothers, and Samaria’s door is always open to discourse," Dagan said.