NYC to add 100 security cameras in Jewish neighborhoods rife with anti-Semitism

'Security cameras will increase NYPD visibility, help keep New Yorkers safe,' Mayor Bill de Blasio says.

The New York City municipality will install 100 security cameras in religious Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn.

Cameras will be installed in Boro Park, Crown Heights, and Williamsburg, where there has been an uptick in the number of anti-Semitic attack, the municipality said.

The cameras are part of a three-pronged approach aiming to reduce the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the city, and follow an increase in police presence in the same neighborhoods.

"An attack on the Jewish community is an attack on all New Yorkers," de Blasio said in a statement. "These new security cameras will increase the NYPD’s visibility into these neighborhoods, and help our officers on the ground keep New Yorkers safe."

De Blasio's statement echoes his words last month, when he told reporters: "We will keep adding as many measures as it takes to end this crisis. An attack on the Jewish community is an attack on us all."

NYPD officials said in September 2019 that more than half of the hate crimes reported this year in New York City are anti-Semitic.