Following Soleimani's death, Israel's Foreign Minister Katz cancels planned trip to Dubai

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) has delayed his planned trip to Dubai, as per instructions by Israel's security organizations, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, Katz was scheduled to travel mid-January to hold policy meetings in preparation for the 2020 Expo, which Israel is scheduled to participate in. The visit was expected to be the first time in 20 years that an Israeli foreign minister had visited the United Arab Emirates on an official visit.

However, since the elimination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, terrorist leaders have threatened both the US and Israel.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump told Fox News that Iran had been planning to bomb four US embassies before Soleimani was eliminated.

At the same time, the Washington Post reported that US forces tried to eliminate Abdul Reza Shahlai, a financier and key commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force who has been active in Yemen, on the same day Soleimani was eliminated. The report, confirmed by four Washington officials, said that the attempt had not resulted in Shalhai's death.