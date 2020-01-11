Mike Bloomberg promises: 'I'll be the nominee or the most important person supporting him'

Bloomberg says his campaign staff will help the Democratic presidential nominee, even if it isn’t him.

Michael Bloomberg says he will direct a significant portion of his campaign staff to help elect the Democratic presidential nominee if it isn’t him.

The Jewish billionaire and former New York mayor says he will pay some 500 staffers around the country to continue working through election day, even if he doesn’t win the nomination. He will also retain Hawkfish, a digital company he started that is currently running a $100 million ad campaign for him, to promote the eventual nominee against President Trump.

“Mike Bloomberg is either going to be the nominee or the most important person supporting the Democratic nominee for president,” his campaign manager, Kevin Sheekey, told NBC News on Friday. “He is dedicated to getting Trump out of the White House.”

The move may be an effort to assuage fears his late entry into the race could split the Democratic vote and lead to a weaker candidate becoming the nominee.

The media mogul entered the race in November after previously saying he wasn’t running. He has hired hundreds of staffers working in more than 30 states. Three hundred alone work in his New York headquarters.

Polls show Bloomberg currently has about five percent of Democratic votes nationwide.