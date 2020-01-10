Report: Kahlon won't be on Likud slate for March election

Finance Minister reportedly said he is not interested in running again and will step down from politics once new government is established.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon will not be on the Likud slate in the March 2 election and is expected to step down from politics once a new government is established, Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

Kahlon, who originally was a member of the Likud, founded the Kulanu party before the 2015 elections and ran with Kulanu in the first round of elections in April of 2019, before merging with the Likud before the September 2019 election.

Recently, Likud representatives approached Kahlon to prepare the Knesset nomination forms. However, he and another candidate which had been placed in the 57th spot on the Likud Knesset list said they were not interested in running again, according to Channel 12 News.

Kahlon himself has not yet confirmed that he intends to step down from politics, but recent reports have indicated that he is strongly considering that option.

The vacancy in the list allows Likud to “upgrade” several candidates and perhaps bring in outside reinforcements, according to Channel 12 News. The Likud, the report said, is contemplating reserving a realistic spot on the slate for a representative of the Ethiopian immigrant community. The Likud has realized that a seat’s worth of voters from that community left the Likud in the last election.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)