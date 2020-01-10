Spotify to remove playlists with anti-Semitic hate speech

Music streaming service to remove playlist titles deemed to contain anti-Semitic hate speech, say this content violates company policy.

Music streaming service Spotify has announced it would remove playlist titles deemed to contain anti-Semitic hate speech, JTA reported Friday.

A spokesperson for Spotify made clear that the content in question violates company policy.

The statement followed a report by The Times of Israel that found that users interested in circumventing Spotify’s ban on hateful lyrics introduce them in the titles of playlists they generate.

One such playlist was titled “Gas the Jews music.” Another was named “The Holocaust was exaggerated game of hide and seek.”

Several playlists contained titles that justified Hitler’s actions, such as “Hitler did nothing wrong.”

Spotify later vowed to remove the content flagged in the article.

“The user-generated content in question violates our policy and is in the process of being removed. Spotify prohibits any user content that is offensive, abusive, defamatory, pornographic, threatening, or obscene,” a spokesperson told The New York Post.

Launched in 2008, Spotify provides an audio streaming platform that provides DRM-protected music, videos and podcasts from record labels and media companies.

The platform provides access to over 50 million tracks. Users can browse by parameters such as artist, album, or genre, and can create, edit, and share playlists.

In 2018, Spotify officially launched in Israel.

