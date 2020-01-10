Jay Shapiro warns that hatred of Jews is taking on new forms and is becoming a widespread phenomenon in many countries.

Soldiers standing guard outside Jewish schools in the port city of Antwerp, Belg

Anti-Semitism is taking over the world

The new face of anti-Semitism, as reflected throughout the world, is a concern for both Jews and non-Jews.

Jay Shapiro states that there are aspects of anti-Semitism that are new and alarming, especially in light of the fact that it is difficult to identify the source of hate today.

When anti-Semitism comes from both the political and the left, he says, it is very difficult to fight it and to explain to large audiences so far this phenomenon is wrong and dangerous.