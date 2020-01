Will increased security in the Diaspora be effective in stopping anti-Semitic violence, thereby assuring overall safety for Jews?

The effects of pogroms in the Diaspora on Aliyah

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the security-related concerns Jews in the Diaspora have in making Aliyah.

He talks about “those grave concerns” and assess the ‘graveness’ based on negative hearsay, false information and fear that the Jew haters and their minions use to twist and manipulate as well as discourage in order to harm Jews and Israel.