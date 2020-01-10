Demolition orders issued for homes of terrorists who murdered Rina Shnerb, Dvir Sorek

IDF notifies families of terrorists who murdered 17-year-old Rina Shnerb and 18-year-old Dvir Sorek of impending demolitions of their homes.

The IDF notified overnight the families of terrorists responsible for two deadly attacks which killed two Israeli teenagers in 2019 of plans to demolish their homes, as part of Israel’s terror deterrence policy.

Demolition orders were issued against the homes of three terrorists involved in the two deadly attacks: Mahmoud Atouna, who was involved in the August 7th 2019 stabbing attack which killed 18-year-old yeshiva student Dvir Sorek near Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion; Walid Hanatsha, who carried out the bombing attack near the Ein Bubin spring outside of Dolev on August 23rd that killed 17-year-old hiker Rina Shnerb and injured her father and brother; and Wissan Magamas, who assisted Hanatsha in carrying out the Ein Bubin bombing attack.

The families of the three terrorists will now have the opportunity to appeal the demolition orders before they are carried out.

The IDF also notified the family of Ahmed Kunbah, whose home was rebuilt after being demolished, that the new building would also be demolished. Kunbah was part of the terrorist cell which murdered Rabbi Raziel Shevach in a shooting attack near Havat Gilad two years ago.

Kunbah’s home was demolished by a joint IDF – Border Police force in April 2018.

The IDF has since received reports that the home is being rebuilt at the site of the original building.

“The IDF monitors the status of terrorists homes which have been demolished, to ensure that they are not rebuilt,” the IDF said Friday morning.

Sources within the IDF said that plans to demolish the homes of other terrorists involved in the bombing attack which killed Rina Shnerb are currently being assessed.