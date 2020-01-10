France: We remain 'committed' to Iran nuclear deal

France says it remains "committed" to 2015 Iran nuclear deal despite Trump's call on Europeans to quit the deal.

France said on Thursday it remains "committed" to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, despite US President Donald Trump urging the Europeans to quit the deal, AFP reported.

Trump’s call came on Wednesday as he discussed Iran’s missile strikes on Iraqi bases used by US forces, which was retaliation for the US elimination of top general Qassem Soleimani.

Trump, who withdrew the US in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal signed in Vienna, said that "the time has come" for the other co-signatories to do the same.

The French foreign ministry on Thursday showed no signs of pulling out of the nuclear deal.

"France remains committed to the framework of the Vienna Iran nuclear accord," said a ministry spokeswoman, Agnes von der Muehll, according to AFP.

She added that France "continues to work with the other parties" to the deal, meaning the other signatories -- Britain, Germany, Russia and China along with Iran.

Iran announced earlier this week that it will abandon the deal amid heightened tensions with the United States over the killing of Soleimani.

However, even before the elimination of Soleimani, Iran had been gradually scaling back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

Most recently, the Islamic Republic restarted uranium enrichment at the underground Fordow facility in violation of the deal.

Britain, France and Germany have been trying to save the nuclear deal and have vowed to help Iran evade the economic sanctions imposed by the US, shielding companies doing business with the rogue state in an effort to preserve the Iran nuclear deal.

Iran has rejected the European signatories’ steps as insufficient and, in fact, blamed Europe for its scaling back its commitments under the deal.