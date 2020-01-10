Poll: Clear majority against immunity for Netanyahu

53% of respondents do not support granting immunity to the Prime Minister. Also: Alliances on the left may weaken it.

Less than two months before the third round of elections in Israel, the political situation remains unclear

A poll conducted for Radio 103FM by the Maagar Mochot Institute, headed by Prof. Yitzhak Katz, found that in either scenario - running in the existing party structure, unification on the left, or unification on the right - none of the blocs can form a government without assistance from a party on the other side, or of course, from Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu.

According to the poll, if elections were held today without any changes in the make-up of the parties, the right would achieve 54 seats while the center-left together with the Joint List would reach 59.

Should there be a full union on the right between Jewish Home, Otzma Yehudit, the National Union and the New Right - the right grows by only one seat to 55 seats, with 58 for the other bloc. A union on the left between Labor-Gesher and the Democratic Union would actually weaken the bloc to 57 seats, just one more seat than what the right would win.

In each of the scenarios, as mentioned, there is no majority for the blocs - and in all three there is no change in the balance of power, that is Avigdor Liberman and his party Israel Beytenu, which records a stable number of 7 Knesset seats.

Another figure that emerges from the poll is that an overwhelming majority of the public opposes granting immunity to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. 53 percent of respondents expressed opposition to the move in which the Prime Minister will be protected from going to trial. 28 percent supported immunity, and 19 percent responded "I don't know."