Expert: Iran will not give up its hegemony in the region

ד"ר יחיאל שבי: "לקראת סופה במזרח התיכון"

Middle East expert Dr. Yechiel Shabi attended the Kohelet Policy Forum’s conference which took place in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva about the recent tensions between the US and Iran following the elimination of Qassem Soleimani and the Iranian response, he said, "The campaign we are in the middle of has just begun. In fact, there is a struggle between two true forces. The first force is the power of freedom. The US wants to make the world more comfortable and richer in terms of economic goods and impact capabilities. And on the other hand, we have the Shiite axis that Iran is leading. It has been working on it for something like 40 years.”

"If we had looked at Iran 40 years ago, we would have seen a small, not so connected country. A country that represents a small Shiite minority within the Islamic world. During the past 40 years we have seen tremendous transformations in its power, its ability to connect with various countries in the Middle East and in general," added Dr. Shabi.

"There is a very, very strong cooperation between Iran and all the evil forces in our region. Soleimani’s assassination a week ago amounts to cutting off the head of the snake, but this snake's head has quite a few small snakes who have studied the work and studied the area and Iran will not give up its hegemony in the area,” he assessed.