Pelosi demands: Limit Trump's power

Lawmakers in the House voted on Thursday on a War Powers resolution that could force the president to pull back US troops from hostilities with Iran.

The resolution passed the House, but in order for it to pass the Senate, they will need four Republicans to join with Democrats.

It's a resolution, but no force of law and the President doesn't have to sign it, and it might not have a practical effect because yesterday, in President Trump's remarks, he sounded like he was willing to accept this off-ramp that Iran seems to be offering.