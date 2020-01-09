Trump: We killed Soleimani because he was plotting to blow up a US embassy

US President Donald Trump revealed the attack Iranian Quds Force Qassem Soleimani had been planning which led to the decision to take out the General.

Soleimani had been plotting to blow up an American embassy, Trump told reporters at a press briefing Tuesday.

“We killed a man who killed many, many Americans and many, many people, thousands and thousands of people,” Trump said. “We caught a total monster and we took him out and that should have happened a long time ago. We did it because they were looking to blow up our embassy.”

“We also did it for other reasons that were very obvious, somebody died, one of our military people died, people badly wounded, just a week before, and we did it,” Trump added. “And we had a shot at him and I took it and that shot was pinpoint accurate and that was the end of a monster. Really, that was the second attack. We didn’t start it, they started it by killing one of our people and wounding badly other of our people. That you call retribution.

“Iran went in and they hit us with missiles. Shouldn’t have done that,” the president said. “Fortunately for them, nobody was hurt, nobody was killed, nothing happened. They landed. Very little damage, even, to the base. They landed. But we had a chance to take out a monster, we took him out and it should have been done a long time ago.”