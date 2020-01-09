A video message from Rav Yitzchok Sheiner

Rav Yitzchok Sheiner, Rosh Yeshiva of Kaminetz in the Geulah neighborhood of Jerusalem, released a video to the public this week on behalf of a poor family. Years ago, maggid shiur Yitzchok Aaron Yavrov a”h was a close and beloved talmid of Rav Sheiner. Tragically, Yavrov passed away, leaving behind a widow and ten children. Since then the family has struggled in poverty. In keeping with his father’s legacy of Torah learning, son Avraham Moshe also learned in the Kamenetz yeshiva. Rav Sheiner himself describes Avraham as a ‘prized student,’ and talmid chacham in this heartfelt letter to Jews everywhere:

“A holy call and an important request on behalf of one of the students in our yeshivah, a chassan who is great in Torah and fear of Heaven, who dedicates himself to Torah. A lion of the group, who inhabits only the 4 cubits of halacha, and who has merited to be fluent in most of Shas, and to author several works in Shas and halacha: the chassan R’ Avraham Moshe Yavrov shlita.

He is from a wonderful family. The son of a righteous man who spread Torah to the masses, in the past he was a prized student of our yeshiva, Rav Yitzchok Aharon ztz”l.

Baruch Hashem, he merited to be engaged to his kallah. Now that the day of their wedding is approaching, and as his mother – the righteous Rebbetzin who raises her family with much wisdom and dedication, is not able to pay for the many expenses needed for the chassan and the wedding.

Therefore, I ask with a special request from all of the generous people of our nation, and from all those who understand the greatness of the mitzvah and the merit which they will accrue by helping as much as they are able, and to participate with worthy sums.

It is for a unique purpose, which does not come around every day of the year, for it is truly a great mitzvah to marry off an orphaned chassan who is a talmid chacham.

Surely, the merit of this mitzvah will protect all those who donate, and they will merit much blessing, health and an abundance of wealth and happiness all their days. They will merit to raise their children to Torah and fear of Heaven, with nachas and ease, and all good. Amen, Amen.

Signed,

Yitzchok Sheiner”

Avraham Moshe and his kallah are getting married this month, and the Yavrov family is still struggling to obtain the things they need. Click here to see Rav Sheiner’s video message on their behalf.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW