In France, Zionist light dispels anti-Semitic darkness

At Paris solidarity rally, Betar member says: 'France is known as an anti-Semitic country, we can't rely on it to protect all its citizens.'

This week, Israeli flags flew proudly in the streets of Paris - and not because of an official visit, but because of a special, enormous demonstration by the French Jewish community against the rising trend of anti-Semitism.

The large Israeli flags were arranged and hung by members of the Betar movement, led by Nili Pitchon, the movement's emissary to France.

The demonstration, held on Sunday, aimed to show the local Jewish community that there is no reason to be afraid or hide their identity. It also aimed to express the Jewish community's anger regarding the court's decision to refrain from prosecuting Kobili Traoré, who murdered Sarah Halimi, and instead claim that he was not criminally responsible for his actions.

Members of Betar, who waved both Israeli and Betar flags, emphasized that: "France is known to be an anti-Semitic country and we cannot rely on it to protect all of its citizens in a just and equal manner, the way it proudly claims it does."

Pitchon said: "The Israeli flag is not just the flag of the State of Israel, but the flag of the entire Jewish people, and the only colors which truly represent it. Together with the Betar flags, we sent a message to the entire community that the Betar movement has come to awaken the Jewish community and allow it to understand the meaning of, 'If I am not for myself, who will be for me?' and bring back the pride which Betar's leader, Ze'ev Jabotinsky, always aimed for."