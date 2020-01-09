Court: Shin Bet violated detainees' rights

Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court Judge Ofir Kitvei-Rivlin ruled Thursday that the Shin Bet had violated the rights of several minors being detained without access to their lawyers

In her decision, the judge noted the sleep deprivation which had been inflicted on the detainees. "Unfortunately, as I learned from the other suspect's case that this suspect, as well, was being interrogated in the wee hours of the night."

The judge attacked the conduct of the investigators "This situation in which the sleeping hours of a suspect are disrupted and he is taken out of his cell in the middle of the night to be interrogated is unacceptable, and I found no justification for this offensive conduct. In these circumstances, when I find that the suspect's rights are violated in the most basic way, there is no escape from following the investigation closely to monitor respect for the suspect's rights."

The judge asked police representatives why the late-night interrogations were conducted in such a manner in which he was able to rest in his cell for a short time before being taken out and interrogated again. The representatives said in response; "Shin Bet investigations, including interrogations, are not sympathetic."

In addition to sleep deprivation, the detainees also complained of violence directed at them during the investigation. According to one of the detainees, the investigators folded his hands, handcuffed him especially in an painful manner in the arms and legs until he tried to barricade himself in the restroom to delay his return to the interrogation room.

Police attempted to prevent reports on the violations from being issued by imposing a gag order on the investigation, and asked the court to leave the gag order in effect. After the magistrate's court allowed the verdict, the police appealed to the district court. As mentioned, today the district court allowed the publication of the violations.