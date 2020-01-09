Historic amount of rainfall in northern Israel

Historic amounts of rain fall in northern Israel and near Ashkelon, Israel Meteorological Service says.

The Israel Meteorological Service has announced that the amount of rain that fell in northern Israel over the past two weeks is the largest for that time period since 1969.

The Hof Ashkelon Regional Council received 12.3 centimeters of rain in a single day - an amount never before recorded in history.

The newest storm, which began Wednesday, is expected to continue through Thursday night, weakening only on Friday morning.

Due to the strong rains, Route 90 has been closed from Ein Bokek near the Dead Sea to Mitzpeh Shalem, in both directions. Israel Police have called on the public to listen to instructions and use alternate routes.

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has risen 83 centimeters since the beginning of the rainy season, and 23 centimeters since Wednesday.

Flooding, which killed four people last week and at least one person on Wednesday, also forced the northern city of Nahariya to close roads and schools.