Swastika reportedly drawn on head of Toronto man with Alzheimer’s

Nephew discovers swastika drawn on his uncle at care center in Toronto.

A swastika was drawn on the bald head of a 65-year-old Alzheimer’s patient in Toronto.

The swastika drawn in black marker was discovered this week at the Glendale Care Center by the man’s nephew, Shane Morrow, Toronto.com reported Wednesday.

A smiley face also was drawn inside a wing of the swastika.

The man, a resident at Glendale, also suffers from Parkinson’s disease and diabetes, according to the report.

Morrow said that a staff member told him that a second swastika also had been drawn on the body of his uncle, who was identified by Toronto.com as Larry. The second swastika reportedly had been drawn on his back and had been washed off.

The staff member said the person who drew the swastikas had been arrested, according to Morrow. But a police spokesman told Toronto.com that no report had been filed for Glendale’s address.

A staff member told Toronto.com that the incident is “a private matter” and that they “cannot divulge any information at this time.”