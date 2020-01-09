Jewish Home preparing to run without National Union, New Right

Sources within the Jewish Home say the party is gearing up for possible run without the New Right, National Union - but with Otzma Yehudit.

The Jewish Home party is preparing for a possible election bid without either the New Right or National Union, sources within the party say.

On Thursday, sources within the Jewish Home said that the party is preparing to run independently of its two primary electoral allies, after recent unity talks failed to yield a breakthrough.

According to the sources, the most significant point of contention between the various factions is the Jewish Home’s alliance with the Otzma Yehudit party. The sources emphasized that the dispute is sustentative, and not a personal dispute.

“After extensive efforts by the Jewish Home leadership, including senior rabbis, to unite the religious Zionist bloc in one party, on the other side they weren’t even willing to meet. Now the Jewish Home is preparing for an independent run.

“We are still holding out our hands to our friends in the National Union party and in the New Right to make a deal with us, even today, for a joint run with us and Otzma Yehudit. But if there isn’t any progress. We will hold a press conference on Sunday with new [public] figures who have agreed to run [with us].”

Last month, Jewish Home chief Rafi Peretz signed an election deal with Otzma chief Itamar Ben Gvir, giving Otzma the third, sixth, and ninth spots on a joint list.