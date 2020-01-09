Rivlin to Ben Shabbat Family

President Reuven Rivlin, today (Thursday) spoke with Nahariya Mayor Ronen Marelli about the flooding of the city which claimed the life of Moti Ben Shabbat and received updates on the situation.

“I have been watching the city with deeply concern after what has happened over the last day, and after your actions, I am proud of you", said the president to Mayor Marlelli. While adding the need for a thorough discussion in regards to the city's needs and infrastructure.

“Give my deepest condolences to the Ben Shabbat family,” the president asked the Mayor, adding: “From time to time, we find heroes glowing in the sky. The act he did to save others was extraordinary courage, real heroism he paid for with his life."

“We are speaking of a real hero,” the mayor replied, thanking the president for his phone call and concern for the wellbeing of the city’s residents.

Earlier today, President Reuben Rivlin sent a letter of condolence to the Ben Shabbat family in which he wrote “Dear brave Ben Shabbat family, I heard with great pain of the death of Moti, who drowned in the floods that engulfed Nahariya in the last day. Our eyes cannot believe the pictures and the sights we see of quiet streets that have turned into a scene of terrible tragedy. "

"Moti risked his live to save a family whose car was stuck in the rising tides. In those seconds, when action comes before thought, a person’s true character is seen. Moti did not think twice and jumped into the current in hope of saving a family he did not know and were in danger of being trapped under the water.

“His bravery, his refusal to be a bystander, his courage, touched all our hearts and are examples of humanity and mutual responsibility of the highest order. Please, on behalf of the people of Israel, accept my sincere condolences at this difficult time. May the soul of Moti, our hero, be bound in the bond of life. There are heroes in Israel!”