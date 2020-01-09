With an 80 cm increase since the rainy season, the Sea of Galilee currently stands at 211 meters and 10 cm below sea level.

In the last 24 hours, the Sea of Galilee has risen by 23 centimeters. This morning (Thursday), the current sea levels are at 211 meters and 10 cm below sea level, according to the Kinneret Authority.

Since the beginning of the rainy season, the Sea of Galilee rose 80 cm. The current water level is at 1.9 meters high from the bottom red line and 2.3 meters away from the top red line, marking a full Sea of Galilee.

In the meantime, the rainstorms that started yesterday are expected to continue today and are foreseen to end tomorrow. There is heavy fear of coastal and lowland flooding and the Jordan Valley, Judean Desert, and Dead Sea are experiencing floods. With snow falling on Mount Hermon, it is colder than usual.



Overnight, heavy rain fell accompanied by thunderstorms mainly in the north and central Israel.

We are expecting tomorrow morning a continuation of rainfall and thunderstorms in most parts of the country. However, there will still be concern of flooding in the southern and eastern ravines. After the night's heavy downfall, during the day the rainfall will lighten up, but temperatures will be colder than usual for the season.



Saturday's weather forecast currently shows it will range from partly cloudy to cloudy. Temperatures will slightly rise but it will still be colder than usual. Furthermore, north and central Israel will experience slight rainfall with no change in temperatures.