Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman today claimed that the entire haredi public has been rendered "poor and ignorant" for lack of English and mathematics studies.

"The haredi MKs are deliberately keeping the entire haredi community poor and ignorant because they know how to control them," Liberman rehashed in a Reshet Bet interview.

In his remarks, Liberman referred to Chief Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef's statements about the nature of immigration from the former Soviet Union, calling the Chief Rabbi's words "unprecedented racism that's never been heard here" and that he is waiting to hear the Attorney General's position.

Liberman was also asked whether he would assist in ousting Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein if he declines to form a Knesset committee to discuss the Prime Minister's immunity request. "We'll do everything that needs to be done to make it happen,” he said.

Liberman also said, "The Knesset committee is not a court, it's not examining evidence or arguments. Anyone who knows Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and his background with Netanyahu - there is no reasonable person who believes that he would trump up a case against the Prime Minister."

Liberman was asked about Defense Minister Naftali Bennett who said about him, "There are those who talk and there are those who do" and replied, "Naftali Bennett is an irrelevant person and it's a waste to use airtime on him."