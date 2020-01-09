Jewish leaders praise Honduras over Hezbollah designation

Heads of Conference of Presidents welcome Honduras’ move to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

The heads of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations welcomed Honduras’ move to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

“We thank Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández and his government for taking a strong stance against terrorism by designating Hezbollah as a terrorist organization this week,” said Arthur Stark, Chairman, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Conference of Presidents in a statement.

“Honduras joins its neighbor Guatemala and many other countries around the world in rightfully recognizing Hezbollah as a purveyor of violence and death, which must be given no quarter in any country which opposes terrorism,” they added.

“In the coming days we hope to see more countries follow this resolute and commendable action taken by President Hernández.”

Honduras made the official announcement on the Hezbollah designation on Monday.

With the move, Honduras joins several countries including the US, the UK, Canada, Argentina, Paraguay, and Israel, as well as Bahrain, which have declared Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

In 2013, the European Union blacklisted Hezbollah's “military wing” as a terrorist organization, while failing to blacklist the group’s political arm.

However, EU members the Netherlands and United Kingdom consider all of Hezbollah a terrorist entity.

The British government formally announced last February that it intends to ban the political wing of the Hezbollah terror organization, after previously having banned its military wing.

The German Parliament recently approved a non-binding resolution calling on the German government to “decree an activity ban against Hezbollah in order not to tolerate any activity in Germany by representatives of the organization, which opposes the principle of international understanding.”

Germany’s Minister of State Niels Annen said in August that his country will not follow Britain’s lead and ban Hezbollah’s political arm, arguing that the Shiite Muslim organization remained a relevant factor in Lebanese society.