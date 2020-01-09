France advises its citizens in Haifa to 'exercise caution'

Warning could be due to Iranian official's threat to turn Haifa "to dust" in retaliation to Soleimani elimination.

The French Foreign Ministry on Wednesday warned French citizens in the city of Haifa to “exercise caution” in light of the tensions in the Middle East.

“Following the recent escalation in tensions in the region, the city of Haifa has been the subject of explicit threats,” it said in a statement, without providing any more precise details.

The warning followed Tuesday night’s attack in which Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq. The attack was revenge for the US elimination of top general Iranian Qassem Soleimani.

Following the attack, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) warned Tuesday night that it would strike not only the US, but America’s allies – including Israel – if the US retaliates for the missile attack in Iraq.

The reason that France’s warning specifically mentioned Haifa could be the fact that the former head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards specifically mentioned the coastal city in a threat issued to Israel earlier this week.

"If America takes any measures after our military response, we will turn Tel Aviv and Haifa to dust," Mohsen Rezai, who currently heads the Expediency Council, a top state body, said in a tweet on Sunday.

The US Embassy in Jerusalem this week issued a similar warning message to American citizens staying in Israel about the possibility of a missile attack against the Jewish State.