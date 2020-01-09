Man who threw table at Monsey stabber receives NY's highest honor

Joseph Gluck, the man who threw a table at the assailant during the stabbing in Monsey, receives New York State Senate Liberty Medal.

Joseph Gluck, the man who threw a table at the assailant during the stabbing attack at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York, and then wrote down the attacker’s license plate number, received the State Senate’s highest honor, JTA reported Wednesday.

“I didn’t earn this medal, god earns this medal,” Gluck said after being presented with the New York State Senate Liberty Medal, according to the report. The ceremony took place on Sunday.

Gluck, 32, of Monsey, was given the award by State Sen. David Carlucci.

“Out of the darkness of this tragedy, came some light. Josef Gluck did what we all hope we could do in a chaotic and violent situation. He fought back and threw a coffee table at the machete-wielding attacker. Gluck then had the peace of mind to secure the attacker’s license plate number and provide it to police, which led to the suspect’s arrest. He saved lives at the Hanukkah ceremony by warning people to leave and prevented a further tragedy,” Carlucci said in presenting the medal.

Police used the license information given by Gluck to apprehend the alleged stabber, Grafton Thomas, who last week was indicted by a grand jury in Rockland Country on six attempted murder charges.

The stabbings also carry a federal hate crimes charge of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill.

Last week, Gluck was recognized as a hero at a ceremony attended by Congresswoman Nita Lowey (D-NY17/Rockland-Westchester), Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee.

“Thank you, Joseph,” said Congresswoman Lowey. “Without you, we would have never caught him as quickly as we did. What New York is experiencing can only be called an epidemic. In the past year, anti-Semitic crimes in New York City have increased by 21 percent. The attack here in our backyard was the 13th anti-Semitic crime in the New York City area just last week. We must seek long-term solutions to this age-old problem.”

“The Town of Ramapo is honored to have Congresswoman Lowey join us in support of our community, to oppose anti-Semitism and to honor Joseph Gluck, our American hero, on his bravery,” said Michael Specht, Town of Ramapo Supervisor.