House to vote to limit Trump's ability to take military action against Iran

House to vote on resolution to limit Trump's ability to take military action against Iran without congressional authorization.

The US House of Representatives will vote on Thursday on a resolution to limit President Donald Trump's ability to take future military action against Iran without congressional authorization, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced on Wednesday.

Pelosi's statement followed a classified lawmaker briefing from top administration officials following Tuesday night’s attacks by Iran on two bases in Iraq that house US troops.

The resolution directs the President to end the use of US armed forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran unless Congress has formally authorized it or if there is an "imminent armed attack upon the United States."

It was introduced by freshman Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), a former CIA analyst who served three tours in Iraq and represents a competitive district, according to The Hill.

“Members of Congress have serious, urgent concerns about the Administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward. Our concerns were not addressed by the President’s insufficient War Powers Act notification and by the Administration’s briefing today," Pelosi said.

“Today, to honor our duty to keep the American people safe, the House will move forward with a War Powers Resolution to limit the President’s military actions regarding Iran," she added.

Democrats have been critical of Trump’s order to eliminate Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq last week, claiming he should have consulted with Congress beforehand.

After the White House sent to Congress formal notification of the US drone strike that killed Soleimani, Pelosi said the notification “raises more questions than it answers. This document prompts serious and urgent questions about the timing, manner and justification of the Administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran.”

Earlier this week, Trump suggested that his tweets served as sufficient notification to Congress in the event of a potential military strike against Iran.

In response, the Democratic-led House Foreign Affairs Committee in a tweet mirroring the language Trump himself used in his message, informed the President that he was not a "dictator" and that Congress has the power to authorize acts of war.

Democrats remained steadfast in their support for voting on the resolution after Iran claimed credit for attacks on two US bases in Iraq housing US military personnel Tuesday night in retaliation for the killing of Soleimani.

Trump on Wednesday said that Iran "appears to be standing down" and announced that his administration would impose new “punishing” sanctions instead of using further military force.