In honor of the final Star Wars movie, "The Rise of Skywalker", Gil Hoffman speaks about the Jewish connection to the three Star Wars trilogies.

He talks about the force of Hashem and about Jedi knights seeking knowledge, which is "yeda" in Hebrew.

Gil then interviews Adam Nahoum, the commanding officer of the Israel branch of Star Wars Stormtroopers, about his saga in founding the legion of Star Wars loyalists and his own Star Wars connections in the Torah.