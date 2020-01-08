Uri Geller: I offered my services to the United Kingdom

Mentalist Uri Geller offers his powers to the service of the British government.

Gary Willig,

Uri Geller
Uri Geller
REUTERS

Famed mentalist Uri Geller has offered his services to the British government.

"When I heard and read that Don Cummings, who is actually the right-hand man of Boris Johnson ... was looking for extraordinary people with amazing talents, visionaries and weirdos, I said: 'Well, maybe I'm a bit of a weirdo. I will apply,'" Geller said.

"I believe that with my talents, with my skills, with my know-how, with my ability to influence people - and I've done that in the past. I made the Russians sign the nuclear arms reduction treaty. The Americans asked me. The CIA verified and validated my powers. I know I can be a great help to 10 Downing street. There is no doubt in my mind that I might very possibly get a positive response."

