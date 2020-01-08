Family attacked near Na'alin checkpoint

A taxi driver and his family, who were driving near the Na'alin checkpoint in the Modi'in area, were attacked by masked men after stopping at the side of the road.

The attackers threatened the family with knives and stole the taxi.

The family walked to the checkpoint following the attack. The driver and his family were treated for shock and hypothermia. Police and military forces are conducting scans to locate suspects, Kan News reported.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Shlomi Koritz who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: "Together with other EMS personnel I treated the three people who arrived on foot to the checkpoint in the pouring rain and cold. They were suffering from shock and mild hypothermia. After receiving initial treatment at the checkpoint they were transported to the hospital. According to the story that they told, they were forced to leave the taxi that they were traveling in and walk to the checkpoint after they were held up and the taxi was burgled by masked assailants."

Three people were lightly injured on Monday when a group of Arabs threw stones at a bus 55 near Kfar Azzon in Samaria.

Among the injured was a girl who was hit in the face and the bus driver who was injured in the lower body. The wounded did not need evacuation.