Prince Harry, Megan want to break away from royal family

Royal couple say they want to operate independently, split their time between the UK and North America.

Prince Harry and his wife Megan have announced that they would like to break away from their duties as members from of the British royal family.

They announced that they wanted to operate independently financially and split their time between the UK and North America.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they couple said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they added.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America.”