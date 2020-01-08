Man who drowned trying to rescue family identified

Moti Ben Shabbat, 38, was identified as the man who drowned while attempting to rescue several members of his family from floods in Nahariya Wednesday.

Police said he tried to rescue family members who were drifting in the current due to heavy rains, but eventually his strength failed and he was swept away.

החיפושים אחר הנעדר בנהריה

Security forces searched for the man, whose body was found near the Arena mall. Rescue teams from United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom attempted to revive him, but were forced to declare his death.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Radi Hadad who was among the first responders at the scene relayed: "When I arrived at the scene I found a man who had gone missing shortly before, I together with other EMS personnel performed CPR on the man in an attempt to resuscitate him. Unfortunately, at the end of our efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Our teams are at full readiness and will continue to respond to any and all medical emergencies throughout the area."

MDA paramedic Eran Friedlander said, "We arrived with the intensive care unit offshore near the marina. About 100 meters north of the Ga'aton river estuary on the waterline, we saw the man who was unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing."

"The sea was very windy and very large amounts of water flowed around us. We removed him from the shore with a field stretcher while performing CPR for intensive care, where we continued medical care which included breaths, massages and medication but unfortunately we had to determine his death."