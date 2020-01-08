20-year-old killed in gym accident in northern Israel

20-year-old man dies while working out at the gym after weights crush his chest.

A young man was killed while working out a gym in northern Israel Wednesday.

The accident occurred in a makeshift gym in a town in the Beit Shean valley area in northeastern Israel Wednesday, when a man roughly 20 years of age was crushed by weights while working out alone, suffering critical injuries to his chest.

MDA emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene and treated the man, but were forced to declare him dead after failing to resuscitate him.

Goel Neeman, a senior MDA paramedic who was called to the scene of the accident, said that he and other first responders were brought to a makeshift gym in a town bomb shelter where the young man had been exercising.

“He was lying on the floor unconscious, with no heartbeat and not breathing, with injuries on his body. We provided him with treatment and performed advanced resuscitation techniques including breathing, massages, and medicinal treatment, but unfortunately at the end we were forced to declare his death.”