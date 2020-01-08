Nahariya: Schools and roads close due to flooding

The Nahariya municipality on Wednesday urged residents not to leave their homes due to inclement weather and flooding.

The flooding, predicted earlier this week, has already led to several streets, including all downtown streets, being blocked off.

In addition, authorities blocked all of the city's entrances and exits, requesting that the public avoid the area due to both the heavy traffic and flooding.

After 15 children were rescued from a flooded kindergarten, the Education Ministry decided to evacuate all of the city's educational institutions in a "gradual, orderly" fashion.

At least one vehicle has been swept away, and another vehicle overturned. Authorities have located three of the overturned vehicle's passengers, but are still searching for the fourth.