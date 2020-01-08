US Amb. Friedman: No reports of US casualties following Iranian strike

'Initial assessments are positive, our military is the strongest in the world,' Amb. David Friedman says.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Wednesday morning said he does not believe the Iranian strike on US bases in Iraq led to any American casualties.

"We're all watching closely the events taking place in the region," Friedman said, speaking at the Kohelet Forum Conference. "We will hear in a few hours President Trump's assessment of the reported Iranian missile strikes on bases where we have American military personnel stationed."

"Initial assessments are positive and we pray those reports are true. Our military is by far the strongest in the world and our cause is just.

"We pray to G-d that we will prevail, overwhelmingly and without loss of innocent life. I am confident that with the President's leadership we will defeat the great threats of our time and bring about a more just and more peaceful world."

On Tuesday night, the Pentagon confirmed that Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq.

Iran state TV said that Tehran launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles at the Ain Assad air base which houses US troops in Iraq.