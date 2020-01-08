Gad Elbaz and Dudu Fisher "Change the world" in wake of anti-Semitism

Gad Elbaz, Dudu Fisher and Saul Dreier combined forces to creates the song which conveys a message of unity and strength.

"As a daughter of Holocaust survivors", Margules explains, "the recent spate of anti-Semitic incidents leaves me feeling a deep sense of unease and trepidation both for us and our children. But united we can stem and overcome this scourge in our midst. Together with G-d's help, we can Change the World!"

Change the world - Music and lyrics: Cecelia Margules

In the darkness of night time

I lay tossing in my sleep

When an angel appeared in a dream



He looked at me with wistful eyes

And he began to speak

His words bore deep into my soul



The universe is beautiful

The sun, the moon, the stars

A marvel of creation from afar



Sadly, you see man today

Stumbling on his way

In a whirl of chaos and pain



Change the world end the cries

See each other with clear eyes

Learn this day to live, to love

Like brothers, like brothers



You are living in a wide world

In a rainbow of color

The story of mankind

On their faces



Fight the dark tide

Find your light

Seek the spirit in your life

Learn this day to live, to love

Like brothers, like brothers