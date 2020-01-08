Gad Elbaz and Dudu Fisher "Change the world" in wake of anti-Semitism

Gad Elbaz, Dudu Fisher and Saul Dreier combined forces to creates the song which conveys a message of unity and strength.
"As a daughter of Holocaust survivors", Margules explains, "the recent spate of anti-Semitic incidents leaves me feeling a deep sense of unease and trepidation both for us and our children. But united we can stem and overcome this scourge in our midst. Together with G-d's help, we can Change the World!"
Change the world - Music and lyrics: Cecelia Margules
In the darkness of night time
I lay tossing in my sleep
When an angel appeared in a dream
He looked at me with wistful eyes
And he began to speak
His words bore deep into my soul
The universe is beautiful
The sun, the moon, the stars
A marvel of creation from afar
Sadly, you see man today
Stumbling on his way
In a whirl of chaos and pain
Change the world end the cries
See each other with clear eyes
Learn this day to live, to love
Like brothers, like brothers
You are living in a wide world
In a rainbow of color
The story of mankind
On their faces
Fight the dark tide
Find your light
Seek the spirit in your life
Learn this day to live, to love
Like brothers, like brothers