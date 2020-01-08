Gantz and Peretz to meet

The two will discuss the state of the left-wing bloc ahead of the elections.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz and Labor chairman Amir Peretz will meet on Wednesday morning, at Gantz's initiative, to discuss possible scenarios for unity within the left-wing bloc.

The meeting will probably also deal with the outline that Peretz presented on Tuesday evening for the unification of all the left-wing parties under a single ballot, even though the meeting was scheduled before the outline was announced.

Later on Wednesday morning, Gantz is also expected to meet with Meretz and Democratic Union chairman MK Nitzan Horowitz.

On Tuesday, Peretz called in an interview with Channel 12 News for a creation of a large union on the left, saying, "Blue and white, Meretz and Labor should run under one ballot, one ballot for one bloc."

"Benny Gantz has to decide if he wants to be with us in a government of change and hope or he wants to form a government of social lawlessness and annexation," Peretz said.

"Tomorrow morning, I will meet with Benny Gantz and present to him the plan of going to a government that will not be content with just replacing Netanyahu - it will also change his policy," he added.

"Voters tell me ‘we're not sure we're going to vote.’ We are in a new age, we must plant new energies in the voters,” he continued.

Peretz rejected the claims that his goal in this proposal is to ultimately be elected president at the conclusion of President Reuven Rivlin's term, saying, "I've never done anything for myself."