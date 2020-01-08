Honduras designates Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. Minister Katz: An important step in the worldwide war against terrorism.

Honduras has designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

According to the Israel Hayom newspaper, the official announcement on the move was made on Monday.

"Honduras joins Guatemala and other countries in announcing that Hezbollah will be declared an international terrorist organization nationwide," a statement released by the office of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández said.

With the move, Honduras joins several countries including the US, the UK, Canada, Argentina, Paraguay, and Israel, as well as Bahrain, which have declared Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

In 2013, the European Union blacklisted Hezbollah's “military wing” as a terrorist organization, while failing to blacklist the group’s political arm.

However, EU members the Netherlands and United Kingdom consider all of Hezbollah a terrorist entity.

The British government formally announced last February that it intends to ban the political wing of the Hezbollah terror organization, after previously having banned its military wing.

The German Parliament recently approved a non-binding resolution calling on the German government to “decree an activity ban against Hezbollah in order not to tolerate any activity in Germany by representatives of the organization, which opposes the principle of international understanding.”

Germany’s Minister of State Niels Annen said in August that his country will not follow Britain’s lead and ban Hezbollah’s political arm, arguing that the Shiite Muslim organization remained a relevant factor in Lebanese society.

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz welcomed Honduras’ decision on Tuesday, saying, "I applaud the Honduran government for its important decision to declare Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and to take the necessary sanctions against it."

Katz added, "This is an important step in the worldwide war against terrorism, and follows countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Paraguay and other countries in the region and around the world - with whom we have held and are holding talks on the issue such as Germany, Australia and Brazil, which will act similarly and join the effort against the terrorism led by Iran and its metastases in the Middle East and throughout the world. There is no time like the present time to convey the required message.”